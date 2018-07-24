50 tickets to our Exclusive Blockbuster Marathon to be won!
The New Paper turns 30 this year! As part of our anniversary celebrations, we are bringing to you not one but three times the action! Each of our lucky TNP winners will walk away with a pair of tickets* to this special screening.
Ghost Protocol
Rogue Nation
Fallout
*Includes a medium-size box of popcorn, drinks – up to 2 refills, and a tea reception. Terms and conditions apply.
Date: 28 July 2018 (Saturday)
Time: 10.30am – 7pm (Registration starts 10am.)
Venue: Cathay – Parkway Parade (Level 7)
Simply answer the question and stand to win a pair of tickets to 3 Mission Impossible movies.
What is Tom Cruise's character name in Mission: Impossible – Fallout?
A. Henry Cavill
B. Ethan Hunt
C. Simon Pegg
Terms & Conditions
Contest ends on 23 July, 11.59pm.
Individual participants can only win once and each email address is only entitled to one chance. Winners will be notified via email and /or phone by 24 July 2018.
For enquiries, please email to
mkgtnppromo@sph.com.sg
.
Medium popcorn and drink (up to 2 refills) and tea reception will be provided.
Screening is on 28 July 2018 (Saturday), 10.30am at Cathay - Parkway Parade.